What could happen if checks on goods entering NI from GB stop?

Play video

Judith Hill assesses the DUP's threat to stop Brexit checks at ports.

The DUP has warned that checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from GB could stop - but what would the implications of such a move be?

Checks began taking place at ports on the first day of last year, but controversy over them swirls on.

In the latest twist, a question has been raised over the legality of the checks and whether Executive approval should have been sought.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots says he will bring a paper before Stormont ministers in the next few weeks on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sinn Féin insist they won't allow this, while the DUP has warned the checks could be stopped.

It comes as EU and UK negotiators prepare to resume their talks over the implementation of the Protocol later this week.