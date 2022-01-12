Northern Ireland's health minister has urged people to continue to follow the Covid-19 regulations and "not take your guide from those who've broken the rules".

Robin Swann was speaking after reports emerged of a drinks party held at Downing Street during the first lockdown.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has repeatedly denied he attended any parties during numerous lockdowns, is expected to appear before MPs on Wednesday.

"There is a frustration when we see anybody, especially in high profile or high office that breaks the Covid-19 regulations and guidance," the health minister told UTV.

"Especially those that have been giving it.

"So what I would say to people is look to what you do yourself, don't take your guide from others who have broken the regulations, or who have let themselves down or others down.

"I'd ask people to stick with the message that's coming out from health officials in regards to what we know works and what we ask people to do."

Robin Swann added that frontline health workers should not "let the actions of others detract from the work they've been doing".

He said: "I as health minister value what you do, and the people of Northern Ireland value what you've done over the past two years and they will support you in what you have to do next in rebuilding the health service.

"So the behaviours of others shouldn't see anyone be dragged down to that level, we should rise above that."

Boris Johnson is to make his first public appearance since the leak of an email from his principal private secretary inviting Downing Street staff to the gathering in May 2020.

The disclosure triggered a new wave of public anger following the reports last year of parties in the run up to Christmas 2020, with Tory MPs openly warning Mr Johnson his position will be untenable if he has been shown to have lied.

Downing Street has refused to say if he was present at the May event.

The Prime Minister has said it is a matter for Sue Gray, the senior civil servant who is investigating a series of reported parties in Downing Street and elsewhere in Whitehall in the course of 2020 to determine what happened.

However Conservative MPs warned that such a position was simply unsustainable as Mr Johnson must know whether he was there or not.

In the House of Commons on Tuesday, Strangford MP Jim Shannon was overcome with emotion as he asked Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis if there would be a “full and complete disclosure” of the investigation into the party.

"In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week, including my mother-in-law, who died alone,” Mr Shannon said.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis is standing by the Prime Minister.

"We've got to let Sue Gray finish her work, come to the conclusions of her investigation, and I personally believe we've got the right person as Prime Minister," said Mr Lewis.

"He's moving the country forward, and we've seen that through the phenomenal work through Covid, delivering on the vaccine roll-out, delivering on getting Brexit done, delivering for levelling-up across the country."