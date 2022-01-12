Police are investigating reports a hotel in Belfast city centre had a window smashed by a man throwing a beer keg.

The incident happened in the Bedford Street area at around 5pm on Monday.

Detectives said around £500 worth of damage was caused after a large window in the hotel lobby was smashed.

"A male, described as being of slim/athletic build and wearing a black tracksuit and a hood, he was seen making off from the area in the direction of Franklin Street," police said.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, is asked to contact police on 101."