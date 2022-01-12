Play video

The Prime Minister's apology for attending a lockdown-breaking party is "too little, too late", Alliance MP Stephen Farry has said.

Boris Johnson has admitted to being at the Downing Street gathering in May 2020 - but claimed he thought it was a work event.

The Prime Minister told MPs in the House of Commons he was only in the garden for 25 minutes to thank assembled staff before resuming work in his office.

North Down representative Steven Farry said people across the UK "feel betrayed" and joined calls for Mr Johnson to resign.

"If the Prime Minister was sincere, he could have apologised at any stage over the past 18 months rather than waiting until he was found out," said Mr Farry.

"My constituents and people across the UK feel betrayed by the Prime Minister.

"We have had over 150,000 deaths from Covid-19 over the past couple of years, we have seen standards in public life trashed.

"So for once can the Prime Minister do the honourable thing and resign for the sake of the public health message and for standards in our democracy?"

Responding, the Prime Minister said: "I can only repeat what I've said and I understand the feelings he has about the effect of this pandemic on this country and I certainly grieve for everybody who has died and who has suffered.

"But on his political point can I propose that he waits on the inquiry to report."