Police alert after Newcastle 'suspicious objects' report

Police are urging the public in Newcastle, Co Down who notice any suspicious objects not to touch them.

The warning comes after a report of "some type of device" in the Castlewellan Road and Carrigs Road areas.

"Police are appealing to members of the public living in, or travelling through these areas, to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects but to contact police immediately by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency," a police spokesperson said.

"No roads have been closed at this time."