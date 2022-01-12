Police in Northern Ireland received almost 2,000 calls for help about domesticabuse over the Christmas period.

New figures show 1,959 calls for help from domestic abuse victims and concerned loved ones were received between December 14 and January 1.

The PSNI said the figure represented a 12% increase on the same period the year before.

Around 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported to police on Christmas Day, down from 118 last year, and on December 26, 145 incidents were reported, up from 142 on Boxing Day 2020.

Meanwhile on New Year's Eve, 100 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, up from 75 on December 21, 2020.

On New Year's Day, 170 incidents of domestic abuse were reported, up from 142 for the same period the year before.

The PSNI ran its annual Season's Greetings campaign across the same fortnight to encourage the reporting of incidents.

Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher said incidents of domestic violence often increase around the festive season.

"Sadly, for many people Christmas isn't always the most wonderful time of the year," she said.

"During the festive period, we often see reports of domestic abuse increase and unfortunately this year was no exception to this."

Chief Inspector Fisher said domestic abuse is not just physical, but can be threatening, controlling, violence or abusive behaviour toward the victims.

"You don't need to stay silent. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is here to help you. Not just at Christmas, but all year round. Twenty-four hours a day. Every day."