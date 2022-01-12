Ulster Grand Prix set to return this summer

The Ulster Grand Prix returns this summer after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

Organisers said the event will be staged from 16 to 20 August at the Dundrod circuit.

It comes after it was confirmed on Tuesday that the North West 200 would also be returning later this year.

"We understand the unique appeal of the UGP to riders and fans alike, and we are delighted to bring racing back to this famous track," said promoters Revival Racing Motorcycle Club.

"It’s been a very uncertain time for the sport because of coronavirus and we can’t wait to hear bikes roaring down the Flying Kilo again this summer.

"We are indebted to the volunteers at the Ulster Grand Prix for their collaboration and continuing hard work to stage this famous race in its centenary year."

The future of the event had been thrown into jeopardy over mounting debts. An arrangement with the then organisers, the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, allowed part of the debts - reported as around £300,000 - to be paid back over a fixed time period.

The event is billed as the world's fastest road race after Peter Hickman set a record 136mph lap in 2019.