The new Brexit Minister Liz Truss will meet with the Vice President of the European Commission Maroš Šefčovič on Thursday for further negotiations in a bid to break the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It is the first face to face meeting between the pair, with Liz Truss having taken over from Lord Frost last month.

The two will meet at the Foreign Secretary's country residence Chevening House in Kent.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at Chevening House in Kent Credit: Holly Adams/PA

Speaking ahead of the meeting Liz Truss said:

"There is a deal to be done that protects peace in Northern Ireland, defends our Union, and maintains the integrity of the United Kingdom and EU. But it will require a pragmatic approach from the EU.

"I will be putting forward practical, reasonable solutions starting from these fundamental principles, with a view to agreeing a plan for intensive negotiations.

The EU has a clear responsibility to help fix the myriad problems caused by the Protocol and protects the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement. Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary

"As fellow believers in liberty and democracy, we should be capable of reaching an agreement that delivers for Northern Ireland and allows us to unleash the full potential of our relationship".

Talks will be spread across three main sessions, and will include a welcome dinner on Thursday evening of Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb and Kent apple pie.