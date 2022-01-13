Devolved governments unite to demand urgent action over 'cost of living' crisis

The UK Government is being challenged to "urgently intervene" and help households struggling with rising bills, with finance ministers from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales uniting to demand action.

Senior politicians from Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff joined forces to call for a plan to tackle what has been dubbed the "cost of living crisis".

Their plea followed a meeting with Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke.

Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy said:

"The cost of living crisis is causing hardship for families and businesses.

"I've been calling on Treasury to suspend VAT on energy bills temporarily to provide reprieve during the difficult winter period. It is time for Treasury to act now."

The ministers from the three devolved nations also reiterated their calls for extra funding to respond to the Covid pandemic to be provided when needed and not just when additional assistance is provided in England.

Finance Minister, Conor Murphy, said: “As we continue to deal with the challenges posed by Omicron the uncertainty surrounding the Covid funding provided by Treasury is unhelpful.

"It is also hugely concerning that Treasury may not permit funding to be carried into next year even if additional funding is confirmed at such a late stage that it prevents it being used most effectively.

"We have been calling on Treasury to reinstate the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and furlough scheme on a targeted basis where necessary.

"It is disappointing that Treasury is unwilling to provide support to workers and their families.

"We would ask Treasury to urgently reconsider this position.

The Welsh Government Finance minister also echoed Mr Murphy's calls:

"The Treasury must recognise the importance of fully supporting devolved nations to help protect our businesses and protect our populations," said Rebecca Evans. "It is not tenable for funding only to be triggered by public health decisions in England. A system is required that supports the decisions of each devolved administration," said Kate Forbes, the Scottish Finance Secretary.

A HM Treasury spokesperson said: "The UK Government has worked closely with the devolved administrations throughout the pandemic and continues to do so, including via the meeting of the Finance Ministers Quadrilateral today.

"The UK Government's #400 billion Covid support package has supported people, businesses and public services in all parts of the UK, and in December we have just made £860 million of additional funding available to the devolved administrations to help them respond to the challenges presented by Omicron.

"We would encourage the devolved administrations to use this funding to provide the urgent support needed across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

"We also recognise that people are facing cost of living pressures, which is why we're taking £4.2 billion of decisive action to help."