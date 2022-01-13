'Don't be an idiot like me' Bowel cancer survivor shares his journey

Play video

"I should be dead many times over. Waking up every morning is a pretty good outcome."

These are the words of Neil Walsh, a 42 year-old Northern Ireland man who has been battling bowel cancer for half his life.

Neil was just 24 when he was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2006.

After surgery and treatment he was cancer free, But in 2017 the cancer was back.

He had to accept that he might not survive

"I've been genuinely close to death on a number of occasions and I've had conversations in hospital where the doctors said this might be it, tonight, the next 24 hours. We don't know how this is gonna go," he said,

"My wife and I have that plan for if it comes back, I was doing some work from my parents house and on my laptop from work was a folder, which said only open if I die, I hadn't seen it for ages. It is videos where I say goodbye to my wife and kids.

Lots of people who die from something don't get to know in advance. And I know with the treatment that I have to have, a big operation, there's some really high risk around it. And if you get the chance to say goodbye in advance, then I'd rather take that opportunity, But it's no fun recording it."

Neil first developed symptoms of bowel cancer at the age of 20, but was too embarrassed to speak to his GP. Four years later he finally made an appointment and that was when the cancer was diagnosed.He has urged other men not to be like him and ignore the symptoms."Listen to your body. Don't be an idiot like me, I am an idiot, I mean I'm incredibly lucky to have survived. I shouldn't have done," Neil said.Neil is currently cancer free, but suffers from many cancer related health complications. Despite this he refuses to let cancer define him. He has worked around the world for the UN and is currently based in Nairobi, Kenya.His philosophy on life?

"I recognise the cancer could come back. I have to do the best I can with my life in the time that I have,"