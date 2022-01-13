Executive to consider £55 million scheme to help with rising energy costs

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey is to bring a proposed £55 million scheme aimed at helping people heat their homes to the Northern Ireland Executive for approval on Thursday.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill confirmed that the scheme would be considered at the Executive in a video message posted on Twitter.

She said: "Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will propose a scheme to the Executive tomorrow to help 280,000 people heat their homes.

"Today I met with the Utilities Regulator and Consumer Council on the need to reduce household energy costs.

"People must be supported as the cost of living rises."

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein's Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined forces with his counterparts in Scotland and Wales urging the UK government to "urgently intervene" over rising bills.

Along with the latest bill to come before the Northern Ireland Executive, the Department of Communities has introduced other schemes as well.

A £2 million Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, which aimed to benefit 20,000 families, opened on January 6.

However, applicants have reported problems in applying for the scheme, which is set at 333 applications per day.

In addition winter fuel payments have been made to more than 290,000 people in Northern Ireland.