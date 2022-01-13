Protests have been held overnight against the closure of Belfast's only hostel for women.

The Regina Coeli Women’s Hostel in the Andersonstown area will close later this year, with unions claiming staff have been informed they will be made redundant at the end of February.

Staff say they are desperate to keep the hostel open to help vulnerable women and say will hold a 24/7 'work in' occupation of the building to save the facility.

Workers at Regina Coeli House have commenced a 24-7 ‘work-in’ occupation of the hostel to demand Ministerial intervention to save the facility. Regina Coeli House is the only female-only facility in Northern Ireland to provide accommodation and support to those at risk of homelessness, addiction, mental health and domestic abuse.

Some of the workers outside the hostel. Credit: UTV

Over the course of the pandemic, the numbers of residents at the 21 bed facility has been rapidly run-down with vulnerable residents being transferred to mixed-sex accommodation despite their needs. SDLP South Belfast MP Claire Hanna has urged Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to prevent the closure of Belfast’s only women-only hostel service. Ms Hanna said it was crucial that the service remained available to support vulnerable women in the greater Belfast area. “Regina Coeli Women’s Hostel provides a vital service in supporting some of the most vulnerable women in our society," said the South Belfast MP.

"It is the only facility of its kind for the whole city and what we need to see is a appropriate support and facilities for those who find themselves dealing with homelessness, not the closing of the minimal support that currently exists. "Social housing waiting lists are already out of control and one only has to take a walk through Belfast city centre in the evening to see the scale of the homelessness problem we are dealing with.

The women using this facility are vulnerable and require intensive help and support. Many of them may suffer from mental health or addiction issues, while others will have experienced abusive relationships. Claire Hanna MP, South Belfast

"We are also concerned for staff at the hostel who do challenging work to support the women living there and now face questions over their employment and future. “Every option must be explored to save this facility. It’s owned by the Legion of Mary, but its funding comes through the Housing Executive and Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has the power to intervene and stop this closure.

"It’s bad enough that this is the only facility of its kind that exists to support vulnerable women and we certainly should not be removing it.”

The protest outside the hostel is being supported by the Unite Union. Credit: UTV

Unite industrial and community members have established a solidarity protest camp at the junction of the Glen Road and Falls Road. “I want to commend the Unite members working at Regina Coeli House who have taken this morning’s radical action as well as the members in the Jim Larkin community branch who have played a vital role," said Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham.

This will put the impending closure of this vital facility firmly on top of the agenda of the Stormont Executive. Sharon Graham

“It is simply unacceptable that the one female-only facility, in Northern Ireland, offering support to those with homelessness, addiction, abuse or mental health issues faces closure. Unite is demanding the Communities’ Minister intervene and save Regina Coeli House,” Sharon Graham added. Regional Equalities and Women’s Officer for Unite, Taryn Trainor, visited the occupation and offered her full backing to the workers and residents. “The way in which these minimum-wage workers and residents at Regina Coeli House have been treated is both troubling and deeply shocking.

"This situation reflects the arms-length approach of Stormont who have outsourced their responsibility to provide vital support services to women. “At the same time, the action of workers and residents in today’s occupation is hugely inspiring.

"Minimum-wage workers are making a stand to save a vital facility for vulnerable women across Northern Ireland.

"They have established worker-control over this hostel and will ensure it stays open. “Unite is still waiting to receive a response to our request for an urgent meeting with Communities’ Minister Deirdre Hargey.

"We reiterate our demand that she intervene to save this facility and these services."