UTV News visits Strabane, where spirits are now up to £10 cheaper than neighbouring Donegal due to a rule change

The Donegal town of Lifford and Northern Ireland's Strabane are separated by a short bridge.

But since a law change in Ireland, those taking the short trip across could find a saving of around 20% on their drink purchases.

Some spirits could be almost £10 cheaper.

Strabane, on the east bank of the River Foyle, in County Tyrone, sits on the border between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

And after the Dublin government introduced a minimum price alcohol law, one petrol station is seeing an increase of people looking to fill up as the town becomes a new 'frontier'.

The aim of new minimum alcohol pricing law in the Republic is to cut serious illness, binge drinking and death from alcohol consumption.

The law affects sales in off-licences, shops and supermarkets.

It costs 10 cents for a gram of alcohol under the legislation. Multi packs of beer have almost doubled in price from previous offers.A standard bottle of wine cannot be sold for less than €7.40 (£6.40) when previously it would have been €5 (£4.18) and a can of beer now goes for €1.70 (£1.40).

Gin and vodka (40%) will cost no less than €20.71 (£17.29) for a 700ml bottle, 700ml of whiskey (43%) will cost at least €22.09 (£18.45).There have been calls for the measure to be introduced across the whole of the island of Ireland to prevent people getting around the new law by crossing the border.

A shop worker stocks booze in Strabane, as stores brace for an influx of bargain booze hunters. Credit: UTV News

Alan Orr at Dolan's supermarket and petrol station said: "I know it is a sensitive topic as to why they have done it in the south.

"But we have seen a 20% increase [in business] in the days since it has been implemented."We are expecting a more significant jump in February and in the run up to St Patrick's weekend. There is definitely a lot of chat about it."We are definitely at an economic advantage"

Scotland introduced minimum alcohol pricing in 2018 with Wales bringing in a similar measure in 2020.

Research has found the move has an impact on sales, and there have been calls for its introduction in all parts of the UK.

The bridge between Strabane, Northern Ireland, and Donegal, in the Republic to the south. Credit: UTV News

There have been similar calls for a measure in England and MPs have been considering the matter in Parliament and undertaken research.

And Strabane's newfound popularity as a destination for bargain booze hunters could yet prove short-lived.

Northern Ireland's Department of Health has said it aims to launch a consultation this year.