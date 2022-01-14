Covid isolation rules dropped from ten to seven days in Republic of Ireland

Covid-19 isolation rules have changed in the Republic of Ireland, dropping from 10 to seven days for those who test positive.

Fully vaccinated close contacts without symptoms will no longer have to isolate.

PCR tests will also no longer be required to confirm results for those aged between 4 and 39.

The change in rules move the Republic of Ireland closer in line with self-isolation rules in Northern Ireland.

The change in the Republic follows other changes announced to self isolation rules in England.

From Monday, people will be allowed to leave self-isolation after five full days rather than the the previous seven, as long as they provide two negative lateral flow tests. They will be permitted to take a test on day five and if they test negative, another 24 hours later and will then be allowed to leave isolation immediately if they produce a further negative result.