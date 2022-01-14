Dog used for fighting and thrown out of car in search of new home

Play video

WATCH: Full report by Barbara McCann:

A French bulldog used for dog fighting and then discarded by being thrown out of a car has been rescued and is waiting for a new home.

Four-year-old Penny started off with a loving family who had to give her up because of a change in circumstances.

She then ended up in the wrong hands and was used as bait in dog fights, before being thrown out of a car.

Penny now has trauma and neurological issues which affect her back legs but she is now ready and waiting to be rehomed again by a new loving family.