Europa Hotel Belfast evacuated as firefighters attend blaze on 11th floor

Play video

Motorists were asked to avoid roads in Belfast city centre after a fire in a hotel.

The Europa Hotel was evacuated as emergency services dealt with a small fire this evening (January 14).

Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene on Great Victoria Street.

A fire service spokesman said: "There was a fire on the 11th floor in a bedroom - the 11th floor is currently being refurbished.

"The fire service was at the scene of the incident in three minutes and ensured the building was cleared. The staff did a very good job.

"One room was damaged and nobody was injured. The incident is now over."

In an updated statement this evening, a police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised that Belfast city centre's Great Victoria Street and Bruce Street have reopened after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire in the area."

Public transport had been affected but has returned to normal.