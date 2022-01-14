Europa Hotel Belfast evacuated as firefighters attend blaze on 11th floor
Motorists were asked to avoid roads in Belfast city centre after a fire in a hotel.
The Europa Hotel was evacuated as emergency services dealt with a small fire this evening (January 14).
Police and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene on Great Victoria Street.
A fire service spokesman said: "There was a fire on the 11th floor in a bedroom - the 11th floor is currently being refurbished.
"The fire service was at the scene of the incident in three minutes and ensured the building was cleared. The staff did a very good job.
"One room was damaged and nobody was injured. The incident is now over."
In an updated statement this evening, a police spokesperson said: "Motorists are advised that Belfast city centre's Great Victoria Street and Bruce Street have reopened after the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with a fire in the area."
Public transport had been affected but has returned to normal.