A footballer has issued a public apology for a tweet posted eight years ago, following the withdrawal of a contract with Irish League side Portadown.

Joe Gorman, who has played for clubs including Cliftonville, Galway United and Longford Town, took to social media last night 'to address an issue from my past'.

In 2014, while a player at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, a tweet on his account read: "Ross Kemp in Belfast talking about the Troubles. Wouldn't you just love to open up on all them Orangemen."

Inverness disciplined Gorman at the time.

Last week, Portadown had announced the signing of the defender but following a supporter backlash the club announced he would not be signing.

Last night, 27-year-old Gorman posted on Twitter: "I would like to address an issue from my past. In 2014, at the age of 19, I posted a tweet that I sincerely regret.

"It was at a time in my life where my world view was particularly narrow and I did not appreciate the gravity of my comment.

"I had not intended for it to be taken seriously but I now completely understand why many people did so and were naturally very upset by it.

"It was borne out of a combination of teenage bravado and a lack of understanding.

"I say this not as an excuse but merely by way of explanation.

"It was a grave error of judgment on my part and one I wish I could take back.

"I have grown up and appreciate that we all have different outlooks on life which must be respected.

"I apologise unreservedly for my tweet and I would like to continue to educate younger people as I did back in 2014 when I visited schools to speak of bigotry and the correct use of social media so that others can learn from my mistake."