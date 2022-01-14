Play video

WATCH: Full report by Katie Andrews:

The Ulster Orchestra is recognising the effort of Northern Ireland teachers with special musical performances.

Colin Stark, the orchestra's education liaison, believes the performances are important so that the work of teachers, especially their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, can be recognised.

"There's a lot of attention on the young people and caring for them and continuing their education but we mustn't forget all the teachers, the support staff, the caretakers and everyone in the school community," he told UTV.

"I have teachers in my family so I'm very aware of all the frustrations and stresses and pressures and I thought this is something, as far as I know, no one had thought about doing.

"It's just a tentative experiment. It's hoped lots of schools would like us to come out - just a solo musician playing for 20 minutes," he added.