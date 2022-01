Play video

Monday 17th January marks 30 years since the Teebane massacre in County Tyrone and victims' families are still calling for justice. Eight construction workers were killed and six more were injured by an IRA bomb as they returned from work at an army barracks in Omagh.

Noone has ever been prosecuted for the crime. A memorial service took place at the site of the atrocity, followed by a church service. The men's firm was targeted because it carried out work for the security forces.

The families gathered together on Sunday afternoon for an open-air service to remember the victims of the Teebane masscare.

Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister was among those who attended the service.

Harry King, a survivor of the blast, said it was "important" for him to come back and remember his friends and colleagues.

"It's hard to express how I feel in words, it's just too hard," he said.

"The event affected my life and it was very difficult but I'm here."

Victims campaigner Kenny Donaldson said that the attack was motivated by "naked ethnic and sectarian hatred".

Mr Donaldson, who works with the South East Fermanagh Foundation, said: "There has been little focus upon Teebane over the years, no multimillion-pound inquiry, no apology or acknowledgement shown by the perpetrators.

"The Teebane families and those injured have had to battle on, often alone. Yet they have kept their dignity and have not allowed the injustices visited to embitter them".

"On this 30th anniversary we would reissue an appeal for information concerning the Teebane massacre, there are people living within the community who possess the information which could bring to account those responsible."