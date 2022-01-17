Belfast messages of hope on 'Blue Monday'

Play video

UTV reporter Eden Wilson speaks to people in Belfast on 'Blue Monday'.

People in Belfast have shared their messages of hope on what's believed to be the most depressing day of the year – 'Blue Monday'.

Some of the advice they offered included talking to loved ones, getting outside more and appreciating the small things in your life.

"Stay strong, just keep going - it'll get better soon," one woman told UTV.

'Blue Monday' is the name given to the third Monday in January which is supposedly the saddest or most depressing day of the year.

The name was reportedly coined by psychologist Cliff Arnall in 2005 when he was asked by UK travel company, Sky Travel to calculate a scientific equation for the 'January blues'.

Scientists have looked at the reasoning of the date, looking at factors including the distance from Christmas, the cold weather, Christmas debt and people failing their New Year's resolutions.

However researchers have concluded that the idea that there can be one singular most depressing day for everyone is simply untrue.

"We've only got one life," said one man in Belfast. "So just live it as best you can."