Four more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest update from the Health Department also confirmed a further 3,295 positive cases of coronavirus.

The department says there are currently 394 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 28 patients in intensive care units with the disease.

There are currently 220 confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile the latest vaccination figures showed a total of 3,621,591 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the chief medical officer urged pregnant women to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so.