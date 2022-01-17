Four Coronavirus deaths reported and almost 3,300 new cases in Northern Ireland

Coronavirus case numbers continue to be high in Northern Ireland.

Four more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest update from the Health Department also confirmed a further 3,295 positive cases of coronavirus.

Covid vaccine 'crucial' for protecting pregnant women and babies: McBride
It's up to the people to decide on double jobbing, says DUP's Donaldson

The department says there are currently 394 people in hospital with Covid-19 and 28 patients in intensive care units with the disease.

There are currently 220 confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in care homes.

Meanwhile the latest vaccination figures showed a total of 3,621,591 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.

It comes as the chief medical officer urged pregnant women to get vaccinated if they haven't already done so.

Ashling Murphy vigil held as MLAs hear of 'epidemic' of violence