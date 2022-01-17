Magic made in the Mournes as Kilcoo retain Ulster crown

Kilcoo 3-10 Derrygonnelly 0-3

By Daniel Duffy

It was magic made in the Mournes on Sunday as Kilcoo retained the Ulster Club Football Championship by defeating Fermanagh Champions Derrygonnelly Harps at the Athletic Grounds.

There were jubilant scenes at the full time whistle as the Down champions secured the Ulster crown for only a second time - but a steely focus was there to see: this team are hungry for more success.

The management team of Micky Moran and Conleith Gilligan has instilled a winning mentality into the squad and they are focused to get their hands on the All- Ireland stage.

The Magpies played in the All-Ireland final in 2019 prior to the pandemic which put the competition into a hiatus.

On that day, Kilcoo came up short against arguably the greatest club side of all time in Corofin of Galway.

There were positives to take from their exploits at Croke Park that day forcing the three-in-a-row All-Ireland winners to extra time.

Eugene Branagan was man of the match on Sunday and the 24-year-old has his sights on the most coveted prize in the club game.

"At the start of the year our aim is to win an All-Ireland, we’re not beating about the bush, so the semi-final is our focus," he told UTV Sport.

"We have regrets from Corofin - the greatest club team of all time and they couldn’t beat us in normal time with an extra man, so if that doesn’t give you confidence every night at training and at matches, I don’t know what would, so I just can’t wait to get back at it."

Assistant manager Conleith Gilligan conquered Ulster as a player with Ballinderry Shamrocks and went on to All-Ireland success in 2002 and is relishing taking on Cork champions St Finbarr’s in a fortnight's time in the last four.

He says: "It’ll be brilliant and providing you have no injuries, two weeks is probably ample because it was a long enough break between the semi-final and final (in Ulster).

"It’s very hard to manage longer breaks because you just don’t know how much to push, two weeks is what we’re used to during the pandemic and the boys will be well prepared.

"When players get that bit of success they just want more and more but it comes to the stage where you have to perform and when you get there you have to play well to give yourself a chance, it’s all about performing on the day."

If you were driving through the Co Down countryside if you blinked you could miss Kilcoo, a small and tight-knit community, with not much more than a chapel, a bar and Gaelic pitch - which makes the magpies rise even more impressive.

The bookmakers have installed the club as favourites for All-Ireland success, and with the focus and talent of the Branagans and Johnstons of the world, you couldn’t bet against them.