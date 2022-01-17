Police have said a security alert in Loughguile is continuing after a pipe bomb has been recovered.

The operation in the Corkey Road area began shortly before 9am on Sunday when police received a report that a device had been left in the area.

Inspector O'Brien said: “The object, which was located in the Tullyview area, has been declared as a small, viable pipe bomb type device and was made safe by ammunition technical officers. It has since been taken away for further forensic examinations.”

The operation is continuing however on a much reduced basis.

“Cordons have now been greatly reduced and I am keen to reiterate our gratitude to local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we work to make the area safe,” Insp O’Brien continued.

"This was a completely reckless act and those responsible have shown a blatant disregard for the lives of others. Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community.

"It is thanks to the assistance of members of the public and the attending services that no injuries were sustained or damage caused as a result of this.

"At this stage, we believe that the device may have been left sometime between the evening of Saturday, January 15 into the morning of Sunday, January 16.

"Our enquiries continue as we work to establish a motive and we would appeal to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 459 of 16/01/22.”