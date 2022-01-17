Residents speak of horror after viable device found in Co Antrim village

Play video

People in the quiet village tell UTV they were shocked by the incident.

Residents caught up in a bomb alert in a Co Antrim village have spoken of their horror after the device turned out to be viable.

The security alert in Loughguile lasted for the entire weekend and caused significant disruption. It has now ended.

The bomb was found strapped underneath a lorry which was abandoned outside a church in the village - close to where children play, a youth worker said.

"To think what could have happened to the children that are running up and down there, they could have been hiding below the lorry, hide and seek in that area," Niall O'Hagan told UTV.

"There's a massive number of children - God forbid what could have happened."

Police have described it as a "completely reckless act" and said those responsible have shown "blatant disregard for others".

A PSNI spokesperson added: "Their actions are reprehensible and are not supported by the local community."

Detectives believe said they believe the "small, viable pipe bomb-type device" was left in the area some time between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

It was made safe by ammunition technical officers and now has been removed for forensic tests.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101," the spokesperson added.