Eight vehicles have been destroyed in an arson attack at a home in Newry.

Damage was also caused to the house at the property after the fire spread.

It happened on the Carrowbane Road, Belleek, just before 2am on Monday.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were sent to the scene.

"Thankfully no-one was present in the property. We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger life,” said a PSNI spokeswoman. “Our enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 86 17/01/22.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via ww.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."