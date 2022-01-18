The funeral of Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher murdered while out for a run, will take place later in Co Offaly.

The 23-year-old, a talented musician, was found dead after going for a run on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.

Ms Murphy's funeral will take place on Tuesday at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus at 11am.

Her funeral will be live streamed. Ms Murphy's family have appealed for privacy at her family home home before the funeral mass.

Vigils have been held across Ireland in memory of the murdered teacher, calling for an end to violence against women.

Her death has sparked a debate around women's safety, and prompted calls for more to be done to tackle domestic violence and gender-based violence.

Tens of thousands of people have also attended vigils in recent days to honour Ms Murphy.

It comes as Irish police investigating the death of Ms Murphy renewed an appeal for information, saying "significant progress" has been made in the murder probe.

An Garda Síochána released the description of a man detectives want to speak to in relation to the teacher's murder in Co Offaly.

Police have asked anyone who saw a man dressed in black tracksuit top with no hood, black tracksuit bottoms with a large white stripe or white writing on the side and black runners to come forward.

It comes as they identified a new person of interest, who is believed to be in hospital in the Dublin region receiving treatment, and are waiting to speak to him.

Members of the public have continued to bring floral tributes and messages to the canal in recent days.