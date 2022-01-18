Play video

A 3-year-old boy from Dundonald who's battling cancer is asking the public to give blood instead of presents for his birthday this year.

Zion Cassidy was diagnosed with a rare form of children's cancer called neuroblastoma just days before Christmas in 2019.

His fight against the illness is dependent on blood transfusions - of which he has received over 100 in the last six months.

His mum Claire told UTV: "It ranges from plasma to blood to platelets and they are all key parts of treatment for cancer kids and for so many other people out there as well.

"We are hoping to get over 100 donors for the Blood Transfusion Service - they are on their knees because of covid and because of all the trouble that that has brought to get donors to come out."

Zion is asking the public to give blood instead of presents for his birthday this year. Credit: Family photo

The relapse rate of neuroblastoma is high. His parents, Claire and Jonny, are on a global mission to find him the best treatment to prevent this from happening.

Zion's birthday blood drive will take place on Tuesday 25 January at the Stormont Hotel in Belfast.

His parents hope by creating an opportunity for people to give blood, that countless more lives will be saved.

