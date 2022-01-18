Glentoran seal Cliftonville win in Solitude thriller

Cliftonville 1-2 Glentoran

Glentoran striker Jay Donnelly continued his fantastic goal scoring record to guide his side to a victory over Cliftonville in Monday evening's Danske Bank Premiership game.

Jamie McDonagh scored for the home side in the fifth minute to setup what was a pulsating tie at Solitude.

Donnelly levelled just before half time and added another in the second half to give the side the three points and put the second place on the table.

The Glens are three points off leaders Linfield and two ahead of Cliftonville.