A North Belfast man has been convicted of threatening to kill loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.

Brian Smith, 30, was also convicted with harassing Bryson and threatening to petrol bomb his victim's mother's and partner's home between July 10 and 23 last year.

Mr Bryson told the court that the messages he received via Facebook " caused me serious distress and fear.”

He added that given the messages “deeply threatening characteristics, that put me in fear of my life".

Convicting Smith on all three counts, Judge Hamill told him: "If I tell you I’m going to kill you but also burn your mother's house and burn your girlfriend's house, it doesn’t come under the one umbrella, it’s three separate offences - that is crystal clear."

Smith, of the Cliftonville Road, has been freed on bail pending the completion of a pre-sentence probation report.

The judge told the court he would pass sentence on March 15.