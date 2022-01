Play video

A volcanic eruption in Tonga so powerful that images were captured from satellites orbiting the earth.

The full extent of devastation caused is still yet to be realised. The shockwave touched, quite literally, every corner of the earth.

Tsunamis were triggered across the South Pacific - as far reaching as the West Coast of the US.

Portrush native Michelle Christie - who is sailing her way across the globe - was in Fiji when the explosion happened.