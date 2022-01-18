The Banbridge Chronicle has been sold after months of speculation over the future of the 150-year-old paper.

Banbridge Chronicle Press Ltd announced the takeover by Bann Media in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Publication of the weekly title is to resume from next Thursday, 27.

Bann Media also operate a number of titles in Scotland.

Peter Laidlaw, managing director of Bann Media, said he was looking forward to the continued publication of the heritage title. He praised the support of readers and advertisers as "important and encouraging".

Editor Bryan Hooks will lead an "experienced team", on the new version of the paper. The takeover is just the latest twist in a dramatic past six months for the Banbridge Chronicle after its closure was announced in October.

The then owners blamed declining paper sales coupled with the "perfect storm" of commercial difficulties brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The paper was at that time described as providing, "a much needed public service" to the community by Alliance party councillor Eóin Tennyson.

The NUJ had described the closure, "as a sadly all-too-typical example of the way local news, vital to residents on the ground, is being wiped out".