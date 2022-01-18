Six further Coronavirus deaths reported and 4,081 new cases in Northern Ireland.

Six more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Department of Health's latest figures reveal there has been a further 4,081 positive cases in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

New case numbers are decreasing. There have been over 24,000 in the past week compared with the 32,000 reported in the seven days previous.

Deaths, however, are increasing with 33 reported in the past week compared to 17 in the previous week.

The department's death toll has now risen to 3,048.

Hospital capacity is at 105% with eight sites operating beyond their limit. There are 143 more people in a hospital than the system can cope with.

As of Tuesday morning there were 412 covid-positive patients in hospital with 28 in intensive care and 22 on a ventilator.

There are 215 care homes dealing with an outbreak.

Over 3.6million vaccines have been administered in NI.