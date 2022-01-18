Ulster and Ireland star Stockdale set to miss rest of season

Ulster and Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale is likely to miss the rest of the season following surgery on his ankle.

The 25-year-old picked up the injury in Ulster's win over Glasgow in September. The injury means he will not be available for the Six Nations Championship with Ireland.

On social media he said: "It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it. But hey, that’s life…

"Glad to have gotten the op now and hopefully puts me on the right track back to recovery! I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever."

Ulster are back in Champions Cup action this weekend as they welcome Clermont Auvergne to Kingspan Stadium.