First Minister Givan confirms change in Covid isolation period

Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan has confirmed a change in the Covid isolation period.

He took to Twitter to confirm the current seven-day period will be cut to five days.

It comes ahead of an Executive meeting on Thursday where ministers are to discuss the current guidance. They are expected to lift some restrictions after similar moves in the rest of the UK.

"I’ve been engaging with colleagues & officials on what Covid measures can be lifted at tomorrow’s Executive. I’m hopeful we can make progress," Mr Givan said in a tweet.

On Wednesday the Department for Health announced a further six Covid-related deaths and another 4,451 new cases.