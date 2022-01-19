Former Ulster captain Rory Best walks over 200 miles for charity

Play video

Rory Best was a hero on the pitch for years.

Playing at the top of his game the former Ireland and Ulster captain was part of many memorable moments before retiring in 2019. But his recent venture left him with an even greater sense of purpose.

Best walked 204 miles in just nine days to raise money for charity.

He started at the Daisy Lodge Centre in Newcastle and walked to the charity's new therapeutic short break centre in Co Mayo.

Passing through six counties and 30 towns and villages he covered over 20 miles a day.

In total, Best helped raise over €1m for Cancer Fund for Children, double the original target.

Best had plenty of support along the way from former Ulster and Ireland team mates with the likes of Iain Henderson, Rob Kearney, Conor Murray and the Bundee Aki travelling across the country to walk a section of the trail.

But Best was blown away by the children and families affected by cancer that joined him along the route.

"We always say kids are brave but hearing what these children have gone through and are going through, they are all so brave." he said.

"Every parent is just a phone call away from hearing the news that their child has cancer. What the doctors and carers do to help is just incredible, they are the real heroes."