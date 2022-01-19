Play video

Some Northern Ireland hospitality businesses are calling for detail and a date for the lifting of restrictions from the Executive, as they prepare to meet on Thursday.

It comes as the governments in Scotland and Wales prepare to ease restrictions from next week.

Nightclubs have been closed since Christmas and restaurants have been operating under some restrictions.

At the moment no more than six people from different households can sit together for a meal out.

The rules were introduced at the end of the year as Omicron numbers rose.

Hospitality has been one of the hardest hit sectors during the pandemic and so business owners are keeping a keen ear across the Executive outcomes.

"I think that given the industry is surviving on fumes at the moment it's really important that decisions and definite dates are given," according to Stephen Boyd, owner of Thompson's Garage.

A grant scheme for hospitality businesses has opened, but some insist it won't put a dent in the financial burdens their industry is facing.

"We've got £10,000 coming to us but our weekly payroll is £8,000 so it's just touching the sides," said Bob McCoubrey from Mourne Seafood Bar.

"Our focus is just to survive until spring/ summer time."

The indications are that ministers will give more detail about how and when restrictions will lift when they meet tomorrow.