Six more people who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland have died, the Department of Health has reported.

Another 4,451 confirmed cases of the virus were also recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

New cases are decreasing. There were 25,823 in the past week, compared to 27,377 in the seven days previous.

Hospital capacity is at 104%. Nine hospital are over capacity. There are 140 more beds occupied than the system can cope with.

On Wednesday morning, there were 404 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 25 in intensive care. There are 20 people on a ventilator.

Admissions are dropping.

Deaths have increased over the past seven days to 28. That is up three from the previous week.

The department's figure for those who died after a Covid infection has risen to 3,054

There are 220 care homes with confirmed coronavrius outbreaks.

Meanwhile the department says 3,631,717 vaccines have now been administered in total in Northern Ireland.