Man charged in connection with Ashling Murphy murder due to appear in court

A man aged in his 30s is due to appear in court charged on charges connected to the fatal assault of school teacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy, 23, was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly a week ago.

Gardai said the man, who was arrested on Tuesday, will appear before a special sitting of Tullamore District Court on Wednesday evening.

A second man who was arrested under the provisions of Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 has been released without charge from Garda custody.

The Irish school teacher's funeral was held this week.

The funeral mass, which was attended by school children carrying red roses for Ms Murphy, heard her death had 'united the country in grief.'

Vigils had been held across Ireland and beyond for the young woman, who was remembered as a popular teacher and talented musician.