There were audible gasps from MPs as the Prime Minister announced his government was abandoning its plan to restore double-jobbing in Northern Ireland.

Last week it emerged the government was going to amend legislation going through the House of Lords to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without having to vacate their Westminster seat, thus triggering a by-election.

For days all the Stormont parties - bar the DUP – have been raising angry objections to the proposal.

They accused the government of interfering to help the DUP and, in particular, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as it would allow the DUP leader to return to Stormont without having to fight a tricky by-election in Lagan Valley.

Yesterday the leaders of six of the Assembly parties sent an open letter to Mr Johnson stressing their objection and calling on him to abandon the plan.

Despite that government sources were indicating last night and again this morning that the amendment was going to be moved.

And yet in one fell swoop Boris Johnson put paid to the idea.

It appears to have been a last minute decision.

I’ve seen a text from the government’s whips sent at just 10 minutes before the Prime Minister got to his feet for PM’s questions instructing peers to support the amendment.

And yet, half an hour later when he was asked by the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee Simon Hoare not to go ahead with the plan the Prime Minister said it had been “withdrawn”.

The other parties are delighted and see it as a victory for them and a defeat for the DUP and the Northern Ireland Office.

For his part the DUP leader was playing down the move, repeating again that his party had not reached an agreement with the government on the matter and that he is happy to face the electorate.

Nevertheless this has been an unseemly affair.

The fact that he personally went out to bat for the plan looks poor for Sir Jeffrey and his party while the government looks chaotic and weak.