Police warning after victims of WhatsApp scam lose thousands

Police in Northern Ireland are urging people to talk to older family members at risk of falling prey to scams following a rise in phishing messages and phone calls.

The PSNI has said the scams usually involve a WhatsApp message, but sometimes a text or phone call, from a person claiming to be a family member, and have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

Victims from across Northern Ireland have come forward recently- with one just last week losing thousands of pounds.

Police say they are seeing this type of scam targeting older people in particular.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock, Chair of the ScamwiseNI Partnership said: “We are noticing more and more reports in recent months of this type of scam from individuals across Northern Ireland.

“In each case, a person purporting to be a family member, often a daughter or son, asks for money.

“Typically, the ‘child’ is short of money or late paying bills, and asks the recipient to transfer money into an account. This is backed by a story that he or she has recently changed their phone or phone number.

“It’s a despicable act, which takes advantage of a person’s willingness to help out loved ones who are perhaps away from home."

Fraudsters are using WhatsApp to target people in scams. Credit: PSNI

Supt Pollock continued: “In some of these cases, the victim has been careful enough to check with the relative and therefore realise it’s a scam before departing with any money. Sadly, however, this isn’t always the case. Just last week, one victim lost £6,000 after receiving one of these messages.

“It’s really important that if you have older members of your family, talk with them and warn them about this particular type of scam. This is a really important conversation to have."

Superintendent Pollock continued: “Fraudsters will try anything to trick people. Scams may come in all shapes and sizes, but they have one thing in common – scammers rely upon the good faith and vulnerability of those they target. Hard-earned savings can easily be gone in a flash and, with it, one’s confidence.

“Please don’t get caught out. If you get a message make contact with your son or daughter on their usual number. Don’t get into a text or WhatsApp conversation with the scammers. Spot it. Stop it."

If you receive a suspicious message, whether by email, website or text message you can take the following actions:

Email – if you feel unsure about an email you have received, you can forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Services at report@phishing.gov.uk

Website – If you have come across a website which you think is fake, you can report it here