A second man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly.

The man, aged in his 30s, is being held at a Garda Station in the eastern region where he is being questioned in relation to potential withholding of information, Irish police said.

It comes as they continue to question a man on suspicion of the 23-year-old’s murder.

Ms Murphy, a talented musician and teacher, was attacked on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore a week ago.

A statement released by An Garda Síochána said the suspect’s remains at the Garda station in Tullamore on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest was made after police renewed an appeal for information, saying "significant progress" had been made with their investigation.

Ashling Murphy's funeral took place on Tuesday. Credit: PA

A funeral for Ms Murphy was held on Tuesday in the village of Mountbolus.

Mourners included Irish president Michael D Higgins and Irish premier Micheál Martin.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.