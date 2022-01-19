Homes evacuated in Derry security alert after vehicle hijacking

Homes have been evacuated in the Galliagh area of Londonderry while police examine a ‘suspicious vehicle’ on Wednesday morning.

The Galliagh Park area has been cordoned off and a number of residents have been evacuated to Templemore Sports Complex while officers examine the vehicle.

It follows a report that a white Volkswagen Caddy van had been hijacked in the Bracken Park area of the city at around 9pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers thanked local residents for their patience as they work to ensure their safety and would ask anyone who witnessed the hijacking incident or the van being abandoned in Galliagh Park to contact them in Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 1847 18/01/22.