Play video

Fraudsters behind a text scam tried to trick the mother of the senior police officer in charge of hunting them down, UTV can reveal.

The con has been sweeping through Northern Ireland and the number of people falling for it has increased five-fold in just a few weeks.

PSNI Superintendent Gerrard Pollock said his mum received a suspicious text message but fortunately realised it was a scam.

"Thankfully she was able to identify it, she rang me, confirmed it was a scam text message and deleted it, then reported it," he told UTV.

Police say the scams usually involve a WhatsApp message, but sometimes a text or phone call, from a person claiming to be a family member, and have the common aim of encouraging the recipient to transfer money.

Victims from across Northern Ireland have come forward recently - with one just last week losing thousands of pounds.

"Some people feel embarrassed that they fell victim to this," Supt Pollock continued.

"They feel they should have known this was a scam, and therefore they're reluctant to come forward and report that."

Police say they are seeing this type of scam targeting older people in particular.

They have urged people to talk to older family members at risk of falling prey to scams following a rise in phishing messages and phone calls.

If you receive a suspicious message, whether by email, website or text message you can take the following actions:

Email – if you feel unsure about an email you have received, you can forward it to the Suspicious Email Reporting Services at report@phishing.gov.uk

Website – If you have come across a website which you think is fake, you can report it here