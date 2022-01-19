By Louise Convery

A Line of Duty spoof that sees Prime Minister Boris Johnson interrogated by AC-12’s Superintendent Ted Hastings from Line of Duty has proven a massive hit on social media.

The video superimposes the Prime Minister into the anti-corruption interrogation room well known to fans of the hit drama series which was filmed in Belfast.

It has been edited by Led By Donkeys, an activist group which has been behind other big statement projects targeting the government.

Mr Johnson faces the wrath of Superintendent Ted Hastings, DI Kate Fleming and DI Steve Arnott.

The scenario sees the investigators ask Mr Johnson about leaked emails on the 'bring your own booze event' in the garden of Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

Fleming and Arnott detail the series of events that have been revealed in recent weeks that has seen the Prime Minister subject to investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

Mr Johnson's response that the matter would be investigated by Gray, fails to impress the formidable Hastings.

"We've investigated it, and the facts are plain for everyone to see," he tells him.

Some classic Northern Irelandisms are also handed out to the Prime Minister in his talking down from Hastings.

"Mother of God, you must think we were born yesterday, fella!"

The original tweet has been shared over 50,000 times and liked by over 100,000 users.

"Brilliant work," tweeted Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.