Play video

WATCH: Conlan presents Wood with a signed glove at their press conference.

Michael Conlan has vowed to go where he's never gone before to become a world champion.

The Belfast boxer fights WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood on 12 March in Nottingham for the chance to win his first world title as a professional.

Conlan began Thursday's press conference at the Europa Hotel in Belfast by presenting Wood with a signed glove as a joke.

It set the tone for a war of words - but Conlan says on 12 March it gets serious.

"The only focus I have is to become world champion," he told UTV Sport.

"I've seen it happen, I've see me standing in the ring with the belt over my head, I've seen it so many times it is destiny."