Play video

The Northern Ireland Executive has announced a series of relaxations to Covid-19 restrictions.

From Friday, table service will no longer be compulsory in hospitality settings, there will be no cap on households allowed to meet indoors, no requirement for proof of exemption for face coverings, and the guidance on working from home will be to do so 'where possible'.

Further changes coming into effect from January 26 will include the reopening of nightclubs and dancing permitted, and the two-metre social distancing in workplaces being scrapped.

So-called Covid passports will only be needed for nightclubs and certain indoor events. It will be dropped as a requirement for most of the sector. However, their use will be encouraged.

First Minister Paul Givan said he was delighted at the consensus within the Executive over the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's proportionate, it reflects the changing circumstances that we have in respect of Covid, and it is a step in the right direction," the DUP minister said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said Northern Ireland had now passed the peak of Omicron variant cases.

The Sinn Féin minister added: "All of our decisions today are based on the best scientific and medical advice that we have so I'm glad that we've been able to make this progress, but again I would just like to strike that note of caution."

Changes from January 21 at noon:

The requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues will be removed.

The cap on the number of households meeting inside domestic settings will be removed from the same date.

The requirement to provide proof of exemption from wearing face coverings will also be removed from Friday, and the guidance on working from home will revert to working from home where you can.

Changes from January 26 at noon:

Ministers have agreed that nightclubs will be permitted to open.

From the same date, dancing and indoor standing events can resume, and in workplaces the requirement for offices to take reasonable measures for two-metre social distancing will also be removed.

The legal requirement for Covid certification will continue in nightclubs and indoor unseated or partially seated events with 500 or more. For other settings the certification will no longer be required but its use encouraged.

The changes were announced on Thursday after ministers were updated by the chief medical officer and chief scientific advisor.

They said they received confirmation that confirmed that we are "likely to be past the peak in case numbers", but said numbers may rebound somewhat due to the return of schools.

Remaining coronavirus restrictions in Northern Ireland will be reviewed by the Executive on February 10.

These include the legal duty on retail to take reasonable measures to reduce the risk of transmission, the legal requirement to wear face coverings and the legal requirement for risk assessments in prescribed settings.

They also include the legal requirement for recording visitor information in prescribed settings, the remaining legal requirements in relation to Covid certification, and guidance on the use of lateral flow testing in particular before meeting others.

Thursday saw another two deaths reported and 3,879 new cases.