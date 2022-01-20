A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man died nearly a month after an alleged assault outside a Belfast bar.

Police believe Fionntán McGarvey was assaulted outside licensed premises in the Finaghy Road North area of Belfast on 27 December.

He died in hospital on Thursday morning, PSNI confirmed.

In a statement, Fionntán's family said they are "devastated to lose our beautiful son".

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently being questioned by detectives.

Officers have asked anyone with information to come forward.

“We believe that Fionntán was assaulted outside licensed premises around 1am on Monday 27 December," they said.

"Police attended and Fionntán was brought to hospital for treatment to his injuries. Tragically, despite treatment, he died this morning.

“I know there was a large number of people in the area at the time and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or have any information to come forward.

"I am also appealing to anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage that could help with enquiries to contact police on 101."

In their message, Fionntán's family thanked people for their support.

“We are devastated to lose our beautiful son Fionntán but take comfort that his wish to donate his organs will provide other families with hope at our time of deep loss," it said.

"The family is grateful for the many messages of sympathy and support we have received.

"We would ask for privacy at this most difficult time.”