Work to transform a former army barracks into a new hotel in Londonderry is now underway.

The £15m project will turn five buildings on the Ebrington side, including the clock tower, into a 152-bed, four star hotel with spa and leisure facilities.

It's hoped the work will be completed by summer 2023.

First Minister Paul Givan and deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill visited the site on Thursday and welcomed the latest developments.

Mr Givan said: "As work begins on the Ebrington Hotel, I’m pleased to mark another step forward, not just for the Ebrington site, but for Londonderry itself.

"It continues to grow as a vibrant, modern city which is looking to the future with confidence – and there is a real sense of that optimism here today."

Michelle O'Neill said: "This major investment will create jobs both during the construction phase, and after the hotel has opened.

"We have made great progress in the development of the Ebrington site and, together with the Grade A Office space due to be completed soon, this new hotel will bring a renewed vibrancy and a real boost to the regional economy."