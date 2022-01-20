Two more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

It brings the death toll, reported by the department of health to 3,056.

The latest update from the department also showed a further 3,879 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Case numbers have increased in the past seven days. There have been 26,795 in the past week when there was over 23,300 in the previous seven days.

Deaths are continuing to decline. There were 22 in the past seven days compared to 31 in the previous week.

It comes as it was revealed health officials believe Northern Ireland may be at, or close to, the current wave of the pandemic. However, it is thought the true extent of the virus may not be fully know after the change in requiring a PCR test was temporarily dropped.

Hospital occupancy has risen to 105%, and eight hospitals are currently over capacity.

As of Thursday morning, there are 402 patients in hospital with the virus with 24 in intensive care and 21 on a ventilator.

There are now 218 care homes with confirmed Covid-19 outbreaks.

Meanwhile, the department says a total of 3,636,745 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland.