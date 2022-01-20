Relief for hospitality sector after latest lifting of restrictions

Play video

UTV reporter Judith Hill gauges reaction among the hospitality sector.

Northern Ireland's hospitality sector has welcomed the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions.

It comes after the Executive agreed to drop a requirement for Covid-19 certification to enter some hospitality venues, and to reopen nightclubs, from 26 January.

Meanwhile from Friday, the requirement to remain seated and the limit of six per table at hospitality venues will be removed.

“This is a welcome step forward for the hospitality industry after another round of crippling restrictions and closures which were imposed on the industry over the Christmas period," said Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster.

"Punitive restrictions such as Covid passes; all seated; table service only; and the closure of nightclubs were all based on previous modelling which thankfully hasn’t come to pass.

“This is hopefully the beginning of the end for restrictions on hospitality businesses."